Arkansas Continues to Target Tennessee, Offers 2020 WR Chancellor Bright

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to give their receiving corps a much needed talent spike and they're attacking that problem by giving out a lot of early offers to elites and rising elites in th...

