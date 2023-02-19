ARLINGTON, Texas — Not even 24 hours after suffering an 18-6 loss against No. 15 TCU, the 8th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) took their frustrations out on No. 9 Oklahoma State in a 18-1 win over the Cowboys in seven innings at Globe Life Field on Sunday.

Through five innings, the Diamond Hogs plated 15 runs on 10 hits, while starter Hunter Hollan limited OSU to one run on three hits in his debut for Arkansas.

Every Razorback starter reached base in the contest, and 11 runs were driven in by the the top four in the order — Tavian Josenberger (2), Peyton Stovall (2), Jared Wegner (5) and Brady Slavens (2). Wegner's day consisted of a bases-clearing triple, a two-run homer, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Arkansas hit .450 (9-of-20) with runners on base, compared to Oklahoma State's .111 (1-of-9). Hollan was strong through four and the trio of Koty Frank, Cody Adcock and Gage Wood tossed three scoreless innings to close things down.

Here's a recap of Arkansas' win over the Cowboys, which left with with a 2-1 record at the College Baseball Showdown.

The second inning featured plenty of offense from the Razorbacks, who scored five runs in the frame. Oklahoma State starter Bayden Root allowed the Hogs' first three batters to reach and load the bases with no outs.

An RBI single from John Bolton was followed by an RBI groundout from Tavian Josenberger, and the Hogs quickly took a two-run advantage. Two batters later, Jared Wegner crushed a bases-clearing triple to right that extended the lead to 5-0 in the second.

After a 1-2-3 inning from Hollan, the Hogs posted five more runs in the bottom of the third. John Bolton had a sac-fly that scored Jace Bohrofen, Peyton Stovall hit a two-RBI single into center and Wegner stayed hot with a 365-foot two-run homer to left.

Arkansas' lefty hurler stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the third and the Cowboys' freshman righty Gabe Davis sat the Hogs down in order in the top of the fourth.

Springdale native Marcus Brown drove in OSU's first run on a sac-fly in the bottom of the fourth, but Hollan bounced back and ended the inning with his fifth strikeout of the game.

Davis' second inning didn't go so well, as the Hogs plated four runs against him and two runners were on with two outs when he was pulled with a 3-1 count against Jayson Jones. Freshman Kade Shatwell entered for the Cowboys and threw ball four to Jones and then issued a bases-loaded walk to Parker Rowland that made it 15-1 in favor of Arkansas before Shatwell ended the inning with a strikeout.

The top of the sixth saw three Hogs make their season debut — Mason Neville, Peyton Holt and Ben McLaughlin. Neville was the only successful batter, as he lined a single to right-center in his first collegiate at bat.

Adcock came on in the bottom of the sixth and worked a 1-2-3 inning. More debuts came in the top of the seventh for Arkansas as Reese Robinett and Hunter Grimes led the frame off with back-to-back singles in their first at bats as Hogs.

Both Robinett and Grimes crossed home on a pair of sac-flys that made it an 17-1 Arkansas lead. Another run crossed on an RBI single from Peyton Holt, which made it a 17-run advantage.

Wood came on to shut things down in the bottom of the seventh, which was a 1-2-3 inning for the freshman righty.

Up next, the Diamond Hogs will play their home opener against the Grambling Tigers on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT and it will streamed on the SEC Network Plus.