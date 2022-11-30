Arkansas' Davonte Davis back with team
Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis is back with the Razorback basketball team after stepping away for Monday's game against Troy.
Davis made a statement via Arkansas Communications on Wednesday.
“I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches," Davis said. "I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week. I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season.”
The news comes after Davis stepped away from the team at some point within the past week. He did not play the entire second half of last Wednesday's game against San Diego State at the Maui Invitational, and he was not with the team for Monday's win over Troy.
Davis was in a practice photo posted by the team earlier Wednesday.
Head coach Eric Musselman issued a statement on Davis' status before the game against the Trojans.
“Davonte Davis is taking some time away from basketball," Musselman said in a statement Monday night. "He has our full support during this time.”
Davis started each of the first six games this season for the Razorbacks and he's averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
His veteran presence will be needed throughout the remainder of the season, and he will continue to provide valuable minutes for the Hogs.
Arkansas will take on San Jose State at 3 p.m. CT Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena. The SEC Network will televise the game.