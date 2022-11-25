Razorback football radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Barrett said on the Arkansas radio broadcast that Slusher left the team Tuesday.

Arkansas starting defensive back Myles Slusher did not make the trip to Columbia for today's game at Missouri and he is no longer with the team, per a UA representative.

"Quit?? If anybody know me fr I put people before myself before anything. Always been that way ain’t never been selfish always a team player in all phases of life. Everything ain’t always what it seem. Can the people yall praise in life say the same?," Slusher said.

The junior nickel had an up and down season with a few injuries that held him out of four games and a suspension held him out of the LSU game. It can be assumed that Slusher will enter his name into the transfer portal, which opens up on Dec. 5.

Across the six games he played, Slusher recorded 28 tackles and one tackle for loss.

A native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Slusher started 15 total games in a Razorback uniform and played in 23. He had 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Slusher was part of the first freshman class that head coach Sam Pittman brought into Fayetteville in 2020.

Rated a 5.8 four-star safety prospect by Rivals, Slusher joined Jalen St. John as the only four-star players in Arkansas' 2020 class.

Slusher joins James Jointer, Warren Thompson, Javion Hunt, Jaquayln Crawford and Taylor Lewis as Arkansas players to leave the team before the end of the season.

Here's more on Slusher via his bio from the Arkansas Athletics website:

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Rated as the No. 5 safety in the country by 247Sports … Ranked second in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports and ESPN … Slotted in ESPN’s Top 300 at 204 … Four-year varsity letterwinner at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma … Recorded 26 tackles, two for loss, with one sack, an interception and four pass breakups as a senior in 2019 … Helped the Tigers to a 9-3 overall record with a semifinal appearance in the Class 6A-I Oklahoma playoffs … Tallied 68 total stops, three TFLs, with two interceptions and a recovered fumble during his junior campaign … Guided Broken Arrow HS to a spotless 13-0 record and the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state championship after a 28-20 victory over Jenks … Racked up 41 total tackles, 37 solo, with four interceptions in 2017 … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon and others.

PERSONAL: Myles Slusher … Born March 1, 2002 … Son of Blanca and PJ Slusher … Has five siblings: Phillip, Jessica, Austin, Anthony and Reality.