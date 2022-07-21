Arkansas DC Barry Odom's loyalty, intensity instilling greatness in players

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom could have a head coaching job right now if he wanted one.

Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said over the offseason that Odom had offers to be a head coach, but he turned them down to remain in Fayetteville. That loyalty to the Hogs has rubbed off on Pittman and players.

Since Pittman was hired in 2020, Odom has been along for the ride with him. After previously serving as the head coach at Missouri for four seasons, Odom provides Pittman with a different mindset than other assistants might.

"Barry Odom is a key, key part of the University of Arkansas's success, along with Kendal Briles, all our coaches," Pittman said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "He's a very, very key part. Especially because he helps me, and he still helps me. I'm a work in progress. He helps me with head coaching responsibilities. I bounce everything off of him still to this day."

Not only does Odom benefit Pittman on a daily basis, he is making an impact on the Razorback players. Linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon both spoke very highly of Odom at SEC Media Days.

"I will continue to say this until the day I die, he is consistent," Catalon said. "Every single day he comes in and what you see is what you're going to get. He comes in ready to work. It doesn't even matter what day it is. It doesn't even matter if it's a walk through day. It's got to be your best walk through — it's going to be a high-intensity walk through."

Pool echoed that intensity that Odom brings to the facility each day.

"He is very intense, very laser focused when it comes to football," Pool said. "He knows there is an on and off switch, and when he's in the facility it's always on."

The intensity that Odom brings could easily turn players off, but the Arkansas defense is turning it into a group mentality.

Pool said Odom is coaching with a stronger intensity than he has seen during his time as a Hog.

"That mentality has been instilled in me," Pool said. "I've become a better person and a better player because of it. My outlook on the game has changed. I know that there is more of a process to it now than I did when I was younger. I can understand why his former players rave about him, because he's going to give you his all. And this year, I feel like he's only stepped it up more. His intensity right now in the summer time is unlike I've ever seen."

Being a good football coach is one thing, but making an impact on players' lives is another.

Catalon and Pool both lit up when talking about the impact Odom has made on them as human beings. He can be an intense coach on the field, but a caring person off the field.

"He's a players coach," Catalon said. "Just like coach Pittman is, coach Odom is a players coach. Every single day he is making sure the guys have everything they need, making sure they're on time for stuff. Just talking to us, not even about football, just but about life. And that's something that I always respect about him. He's not just going to just talk to you about football and the X's and O's. He's going to talk to you about family and how's outside life, what do you do in your free time. He always wants to engage and get to know you."

Arkansas fans are thankful that Odom stuck around for at least one more year, but so are the coaches and players. His loyalty to the program has helped off the field, and it might start paying off on the field very soon.

"Barry Odom is one of the most loyal, wonderful people that there is in the country," Pittman said. "He's unbelievable, loyal to myself and the university. I'm really, really happy that he's part of our staff."