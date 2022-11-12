For the second week in a row, Arkansas' offense couldn't do much to capitalize on a strong showing from the defense.

During Saturday's 13-10 loss to LSU, the Hogs allowed the Tigers to record just 284 total yards, the lowest number by an opponent this season. In last week's loss to Liberty, the Hogs gave up 315 total yards to the Flames, which was the lowest mark of the year to that point.

The Hogs forced two turnovers and recorded seven sacks — the most against an FBS opponent since the Auburn game in 2012.

"I told our kids I thought it was the best our defense played all year and not really even close," head coach Sam Pittman said. "I didn’t elaborate on the frustration of not winning because they played well. We’ve played really well on offense since I’ve been here and not won too…But yeah, it’s frustrating not to win regardless of who plays well and who doesn’t."

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the ball right into the hands of Arkansas safety Latavious Brini on the Tigers' opening drive. Arkansas took over and went three-and-out on its opening possession.

The next LSU turnover came on its third drive when Arkansas defensive end Jordan Domineck forced Daniels to fumble and Brini recovered it and took it two yards to the LSU 10-yard line. The Razorbacks followed that up with four straight runs, the fourth being a play where quarterback Malik Hornsby had to escape the pocket and he rushed for no gain, resulting in a turnover on downs.

At that point in the game, Arkansas led 3-0 and they were facing a fourth-and-3 from the LSU 3-yard line. Rather than kicking a field goal, Pittman elected to roll the dice.

"I thought points were going to be hard to come by," Pittman said. "Got the turnover on the 10. Got about eight yards. I thought we were going to score actually on the first run. Ran a little zone to the left. Two more plays of minus yardage. We got them down here. Let's score a touchdown because I thought we were going to have a struggle on offense."

Pittman said he preferred the risk of a touchdown to the reward of a field goal because if they didn't convert the touchdown, LSU would still be backed up deep in its own territory.

"We already had them down there," Pittman said. "We could go up 10-0, and we didn't make it. I thought the worst thing, you know, we've got them pinned back here. I know you're giving up three points at that point but I just thought the risk to reward was better going for the touchdown there."

Later in the game, with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter and LSU ahead 6-3, the Hogs elected to go for a fourth-and-2 play at the LSU 48-yard line. Hornsby took the snap and rolled to the right, looking to throw to the left, but he slipped and fell 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage to turn it over on downs.

Five plays later, LSU scored its only touchdown of the game to give it 13 points, which was enough to win the game.

"First of all, we thought we had a play that was going to work," Pittman said. "We’d work on it. Really a short yardage play and I thought it would work. The other thing is I thought we needed a little spark and I felt like we could make it. I mean, nobody goes for it if you don’t."

Over the past two weeks, the Hogs have allowed an average of 299.5 total yards and 17 points per game. The defense has played at as high of a level as it has all season, but the offense hasn't done its part — which can partly be attributed to an unhealthy starting quarterback in KJ Jefferson.

"We’ve got to find some good," Pittman said. "Our defense played extremely well. We’ll get a healthy KJ back — you talk about motivation, that’d motivate me. Your best player on your team can come back and play? That would motivate all of us."

Though the loss to LSU hurt, Pittman said it didn't hurt as bad as being embarrassed by Liberty last week in front of the Razorback faithful.



"We got beat by the No. (7) team in the country," Pittman said. "We want to win. I feel terrible, but I felt worse last week because we have some things we can…We can go win with a defense that plays like that."

If the Hogs get Jefferson back for next week's game against Ole Miss, and the defense plays at the level it has been, they could pull off the upset.

Arkansas will face the Rebels at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network next Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.