The Arkansas Razorbacks dropped their third straight game and second SEC matchup in a row Saturday in a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M. Though the score may say otherwise, the Hogs' defense gave Arkansas a chance despite a putrid offensive performance through four quarters.

That's not to say the defense was perfect, however. After holding the Aggies to 75 total yards on eight plays in the first quarter, the Razorbacks' defense allowed 150 yards on 23 plays in the second quarter.

Heading into the Southwest Classic, Texas A&M ranked 22nd in the country in third down conversion percentage at 49.0%. That trend continued during Saturday's matchup, as the Aggies converted 6-of-8 attempts in the first half against Arkansas.

"Defensively, I didn't think we played well at all in the first half, and I thought we played well in the second half, a lot better, against what I think is a good offense," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "I thought we had too many wide-open guys in the first half and too many long conversions on third down that I didn't think we needed to get that. But I thought we really played a lot better in the second half."

During the second half, Arkansas' defense held Texas A&M to just 2-of-7 on third down attempts with three punts after failing to force any in the first 30 minutes of the game.

The biggest play of the game for the Razorbacks actually took place on the opening drive of the third quarter, as Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson jumped a pass in the flats from Aggies quarterback Max Johnson and returned it 20 yards for Arkansas' first touchdown of the game.