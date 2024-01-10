The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-6, 0-2 SEC) dropped their second straight game to start conference play with a 76-66 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 SEC) on Wednesday evening at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

Junior guard Tramon Mark's 24 points and seven rebounds were not enough, as the Hogs had 15 turnovers, just seven assists and they missed seven shots at the free throw line.

Arkansas shot 40.0% from the field, 14.3% from three and 68.2% from the free throw line. Mark was the only Razorback to score double-digit points on the evening. After averaging 14.9 points per game across his first four outings as a Hog, sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr. was held scoreless in 15 minutes played.

Georgia started the game on a 9-2 run, but the Razorbacks were able to wake up and make it a 16-15 deficit by the 9:25 mark in the first half. After that point, the Bulldogs went on a 14-2 run to make it a 13-point lead at the under-4 minute media timeout.

A poor shooting performance was paired with nine turnovers to result in a 10-point deficit for the Razorbacks at halftime. Arkansas could generate little-to-no offense with Jalen Graham being the only Hog to make more than two shots in the first 20 minutes, but he was 1-6 from the free throw line during that span.

Arkansas slowly chipped away in the second half, as it cut the deficit to eight at the under-16 media timeout and a Devo Davis three-point play made the deficit 48-42 right out of the under-12 minute media break.

The Razorbacks managed to keep it a six-point game with Georgia up 56-50 by the 7:50 mark. By that point, Davis and Trevon Brazile had three fouls each and Makhi Mitchell had four, while the Bulldogs were already in the double bonus.

Arkansas went on a 6-0 run out of the under-8 media timeout and a Jeremiah Davenport deep two make it a 60-57 ballgame with 5:49 to play.

Georgia kept the Hogs from getting closer than within three, though, as the Bulldogs pulled away to take a 7-point lead with just more than two minutes to play and they held on to defeat the Hogs by 10.

Up next, Arkansas will stay on the road and travel to Gainesville, Florida, for a matchup with the Florida Gators on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Check out the highlights from Wednesday's game...