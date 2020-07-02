HawgBeat - Arkansas DT Nico Davillier picks up first two SEC offers

Arkansas DT Nico Davillier picks up first two SEC offers
Maumelle (Ark.) High School defensive tackle Nico Davillier has seen his offer sheet triple in just a matter of hours this weekend.Davillier, a 2022 prospect, held an early offer from Kansas. Both ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news