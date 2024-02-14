Along with Knecht, Tennessee saw three other players score in double digits. Forward Jonas Aidoo scored 23, Josiah-Jordan James had 12 and Jordan Gainey added 17 points.

Arkansas shot 37.9% from the field, 34.8% from three and 73.3% from the free throw line on Wednesday. Tramon Mark was the only Razorback to score in double figures with 12 points.

Led by likely SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht (22 points, four rebounds), the Volunteers dominated the Razorbacks in the paint, 48-20. The Razorbacks also gave the ball away 15 times, which Tennessee turned into 28 points off turnovers.

FAYETTEVILLE — In front of a sparse Bud Walton Arena crowd on Valentine's Day, the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-12, 3-8 SEC) suffered a crushing 92-63 defeat against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 8-3 SEC) on Wednesday evening.

The Rundown...

The game began as a shootout, as the Razorbacks hit each of their first three shots from the field, which happened to be three 3-pointers. Tennessee drained a pair of shots from beyond the arc as well, including one from Knecht to make it a 13-12 Razorback lead at the first media timeout.

Arkansas countered a 10-3 run by the Volunteers with a pair of big baskets from Jeremiah Davenport off the bench to make it a 22-20 deficit for the Razorbacks with 10:43 to go in the first half.

Tennessee pulled away with another big run — this time a 12-2 run — to make it an 8-point lead at the under-8 minute media timeout. The Vols were pushing the ball into the paint and forcing the Hogs to make enough mistakes on offense to have a comfortable advantage.

The Razorbacks chipped away over the next four minutes to trim the deficit to 35-30 at the final media timeout with 3:57 to play. Arkansas had seven turnovers by that point, but a 52.4% mark from the field was keeping the Hogs around.

Just one made Arkansas basket in the final 2.5 minutes allowed Tennessee to hold tight to a 40-46 lead by the halftime buzzer. The Volunteers scored 28 points in the paint and benefitted from 10 Arkansas giveaways to hold the advantage at the break.

Tennessee's paint dominance continued to start the second half, as the lead grew to 12 for the boys in Orange by the under-16 minute media break. Keyon Menifield Jr. made the deficit single-digits for Arkansas with a three, but the Volunteers responded with a 8-0 run to make the lead 17 with 14:13 to play.

Arkansas was unable to stop the bleeding at all, as Tennessee continued to pour it on an extend the lead to 24 by the 7:53 mark. The crowd at Bud Walton Arena had thinned out significantly from the already sad turnout and the Hog seemed to have little fight left by that point.

El Ellis ended a stretch of more than 5.5 minutes without a field goal by knocking down a three to cut the Tennessee lead to 85-58 with 4:21 left in the game. Tennessee handled things from there on out and outscored the Hogs by 23 in the second half to secure the 92-63 victory.

The Hogs will now turn their attention to a roadtrip to Mississippi State on Saturday. Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Bulldogs is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.