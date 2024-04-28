The Arkansas football team is hosting another transfer defensive tackle this weekend, as HawgBeat can confirm that Grand Valley State's Jay'viar Suggs will be visiting Fayetteville on Sunday.

A 6-foot-3, 295-pound soon-to-be junior, Suggs racked up 21 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2023 for Division II GVSU. He also defended four passes and forced one fumble in 11 games played.

Since entering the transfer portal, the Flint, Michigan, native has been offered by programs like Purdue, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville, TCU, Iowa, Wisconsin and Kansas State among others.