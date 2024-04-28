Arkansas expected to host transfer defensive tackle on Sunday
The Arkansas football team is hosting another transfer defensive tackle this weekend, as HawgBeat can confirm that Grand Valley State's Jay'viar Suggs will be visiting Fayetteville on Sunday.
A 6-foot-3, 295-pound soon-to-be junior, Suggs racked up 21 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2023 for Division II GVSU. He also defended four passes and forced one fumble in 11 games played.
Since entering the transfer portal, the Flint, Michigan, native has been offered by programs like Purdue, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska, Louisville, TCU, Iowa, Wisconsin and Kansas State among others.
Suggs' most productive game came against Michigan Tech, when he totaled four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He recorded at least one sack in four separate games.
During the 2022 season, Suggs recorded 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. He also recorded five defendes passes and a forced fumble.
Arkansas has made the defensive tackle position a priority during the spring transfer portal window, as head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs have already hosted three known prospects in Suggs, Louisville's Tawfiq Thomas and Texas Southern's Elinus Noel III.
As things currently stand, Arkansas has 78 scholarship players on its roster.