HawgBeat - Arkansas extends 10 new offers

After a slower week of recruiting, the Razorback staff got through some new film evaluations and doled out a good chunk of offers this week, primarily to underclassmen and primarily from corners coach Sam Carter. I was on vacation myself so, if you were out of the loop like me, catch up on the latest offers coming out of Fayetteville:

2021

With a very rare recruiting move, the Razorbacks offered offensive lineman Armon Bethea this week, their first offer as a staff out in the state of New York. Don't sleep on Bethea because of his current 2-star rating–college coaches definitely aren't. Bethea has picked up offers from Arkansas, Kansas, West Virginia, Pitt, Bowling Green, Syracuse, Louisville, Miami and more. The Hogs already have three offensive line commits but have room for 1-2 more, and there's still a handful of treacherous months ahead before signing day.

Georgia County ATH (defensive back) MJ Daniels came back on the market in early June after a long commitment to Ole Miss and the Razorbacks offered two days after Daniels released a new top 6. The top six included Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Indiana, Texas A&M and Minnesota, but also included a disclaimer that his recruitment is still "100%" open.

2022

The Razorbacks offered their eighth in-state prospect in the 2022 class on Monday–Greenland defensive end JJ Hollingsworth. Kansas and Akron got the ball rolling but the Hogs weren't too far behind. Read More

Arkansas hasn't been especially active recruiting Tennessee thus far in the early goings of the Sam Pittman era but offers are still going out occasionally, including the latest for Nashville area corner Mikeece Jones. South Carolina got the ball rolling for Jones' recruitment and they were quickly followed by the Vols, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tulane.

The Hogs didn't have to look too far in Florida for their next offer, going after Rian Black, a wide receiver teammate of Arkansas 2021 commit Raheim Sanders. Black already has 16 other Division-I offers but it's Miami that poses the biggest threat early.

Missouri athlete Cameron Epps should be pretty familiar with the former Missouri-members of the Arkansas staff as he visited Mizzou last season. On top of Arkansas, Epps also holds offers from Boston College, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas offered secondary teammates and classmates at Buford High School in Georgia, which is not a very common occurrence. The Hogs weren't the first ones involved here, each have more than a handful of offers already. Gandy has been offered by Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Nebraska, Penn State, USC and Colorado while Pope boasts offers from South Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Arizona State, UCF and more. Arkansas consistently recruited Buford High School over the past few years but haven't landed anyone. Buford boasts many talented offensive line prospects, so there's no surprise it's a favorite for Sam Pittman.

Recruitment is really moving fast for Georgia native Jadarian Rhym. South Carolina offered the Peach State player at the end of March and he's since earned offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech, Florida State and now Arkansas. Rhym is one of the early rated 4-star prospects in the nation by Rivals, of which there are 196.