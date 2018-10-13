The Razorbacks forced a 3-and-out on the Rebels’ second drive before getting their run game going with Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley. After six rushes and three first downs, Ty Storey completed a 39-yard pass to tight end CJ O'Grady to take their first first-half lead since playing at Colorado State.

Ole Miss got on the board first, settling for a 36-yard field goal and Arkansas answered with an 11-play drive ending in Limpert's first of four made field goals.

Despite taking a 27-17 lead into the locker room after the best first half of football the Razorbacks have played all season, the Hogs couldn't hold on, losing 37-33 in Little Rock Saturday night.

An interception by Ryan Pulley in the end zone set the Razorbacks up at the 20 and it took just three plays to make it 17-3 thanks to a 69-yard touchdown run by Rakeem Boyd, the Hogs' longest play of the season.

A pass interference call on D'Vone McClure and a poor tackle attempt by Santos Ramirez helped Ta'amu cap off a 75-yard drive to make it a one-score game. After a scuffle on the field led to off-setting unsportsmanlike calls, Cole Kelley, in for a banged up Ty Storey, completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to La'Michael Pettway to make it 27-10.

The Rebels missed their first of two field goals before Ta'amu mounted a 10-play drive for 77 yards and a score to end the first half.

The Razorbacks finished the first half with 303 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry but Boyd left the game with an injury leaving the load to Whaley and Chase Hayden. After an ankle injury sent Whaley to the locker room as well, the Hogs were limited to 4.7 yards a carry in the second half and just 173 yards of offense.

The defense struggled to finish tackles and allowed Ta'amu to run for 141 yards. The Rebels' third best receiver finished with 10 catches for 80 yards and a score while five more Ole Miss targets had 35 yards or more receiving.

A hit in the third quarter took Storey out of the game for good and the offense just couldn't get in a rhythm with Kelley at the helm. Too many quarterback run plays for short yardage forced the Hogs to punt the ball away twice to end the game and Kelley iced it with an interception with 29 seconds to go.

Tough to say what could've happened if Boyd, Whaley and Storey all stayed healthy but allowing 611 yards on defense, 327 in the second half, is what lost the Razorbacks the game. Six plays of 10 or more yards in the fourth quarter allowed the Rebels t march right down the field and the Hogs, limited by personnel and the playbook, just couldn't answer.

Arkansas hosts Tulsa from the American Athletic Conference next Saturday in Fayetteville.