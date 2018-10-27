The Razorbacks got off to a hot start on Saturday morning, scoring their first first-drive touchdown of the 2018 season but couldn’t limit big plays or come up with enough of their own to beat Vanderbilt in the 4th quarter.

Ty Storey got the start for the Hogs, as head coach Chad Morris said he would all week long, and had a pretty good first game back. He went 3-for-4 on the first drive with passes to CJ O’Grady and two to Mike Woods, even picking up 12 yards with his feet. The Hogs topped off the nine-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by Rakeem Boyd, his second of the season. Storey finished 32-36 with 240 yards, two scores and two picks.

Boyd was used sparingly in the second quarter but ended up finishing the day with 113 on 19 carries. Chase Hayden took over Boyd’s role catching the ball five times for 14 yards. He also picked up 70 yards and a wide-open 38-yard touchdown run on just five carries.

Vanderbilt answered the Hogs’ first score right away with an 89-yard scoring drive. The Commodores played solid mistake-free football, which really ended up being the difference in this ball game. They capitalized on an interception thrown by Storey, a bad throw into tight coverage, on the Razorbacks third drive of the game and never gave up the lead again.

The Arkansas defense struggled to contain the run all game long, allowing 223 total yards and 170 from Vandy starter Ke’Shawn Vaughn. Vaughn averaged just over seven yards a carry. The Hogs were without starting linebacker Dre Greenlaw who exited the game in the first quarter, replaced by true freshman Bumper Pool and the Commodores exposed him all game long. Vaughn shot through a gap for a 63-yard touchdown run that that made the Arkansas's defense's lack of speed very noticeable.

The defensive line did some good things with three sacks but the whole defensive unit gave up entirely too many big plays. Vanderbilt had 13 plays of 10 or more yards.

The Commodores put up a record number of points against Arkansas, never having scored more than 28 against the Hogs. It was a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter but the defense couldn’t come up with a necessary stop and Storey getting picked off 4:40 to play, resulting in a 5-yard touchdown run, solidified the win for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur finished the game with just under 200 yards passing on 13-of-19 passing. Arkansas couldn’t cover tight end Jared Pinkney who racked up 93 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

The Hogs have a bye week before they host the LSU Tigers in Fayetteville on November 10 with plenty of recruits on campus.