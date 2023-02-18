ARLINGTON, Texas — The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) looked shell-shocked in a 18-6 loss to the No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday evening in the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field.

When starting pitcher Will McEntire didn't have his stuff in the first inning, which featured a trio of runs scored by TCU, it was only the start of rough game for the Arkansas pitching staff.

With McEntire giving up four earned runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched, head coach Dave Van Horn had to visit the mound seven times and he saw nine of his pitchers throw in the contest. Left-hander Zack Morris lasted the longest, throwing 3 1/3 innings.

The Razorbacks saw a few bright spots at the plate, most notably Jared Wegner. The Creighton transfer came just a triple shy of the cycle, as he added a single, double and a three-run homer. Oklahoma transfer catcher Hudson Polk and sophomore designated hitter Jayson Jones both added solo shots to round out the scoring for the Hogs.

While TCU has started the season hot — scoring 11 runs Friday against Vanderbilt and 18 against the Hogs — the new-look Razorbacks are still trying to develop roles. Arkansas were out-hit 19-8 in the contest, and it scored in just three innings compared to seven by the Horned Frogs. TCU also added six stolen bases in the contest and it was 8-19 with runners in scoring position.

Here's a recap of the Diamond Hogs' first loss of their 2023 campaign.

After inducing a fly out on his first pitch, McEntire immediately ran into trouble. He issued a walk to the next batter and two batters later, David Bishop smacked a two-RBI double to the wall in left-center. Bishop was driven in by Luke Boyers on the next at bat and the Diamond Hogs were quickly down 3-0.

Pitching coach Matt Hobbs visited McEntire after the third run crossed the plate, and the big righty induced a fly out on the next at bat to end the frame.

Peyton Stovall drew a one-out walk and Brady Slavens pushed Stovall to third with a two-out double to left field. Wegner hit a 442-foot home run 112 miles per hour off the bat to tie the game with the Diamond Hogs' first deep shot of the season.