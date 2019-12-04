Arkansas' final snap counts, PFF grades, analysis for 2019
Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat took a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.
Now that the season is complete, here are those numbers for the entire 2019 season.
Team Grades (change since last year) -- national rank | SEC rank
Overall: 69.3 (-2.3) -- 116th | 13th
Offense: 65.9 (+3.7) -- 107th | 12th
Passing: 54.7 (+4.4) -- 112th | 12th
Rushing: 78.1 (+5.9) -- t-73rd | 11th
Receiving: 61.7 (-2.1) -- 106th | 10th
Pass blocking: 62.8 (+2.2) -- 88th | 8th
Run blocking: 62.4 (+3.8) -- t-71st | 9th
Defense: 68.6 (-10.5) -- 109th | 13th
Run defense: 68.5 (-17.2) -- 106th | 12th
Tackling: 67.1 (-10.5) -- t-77th | t-10th
Pass rush: 69.8 (-1.1) -- t-86th | 14th
Coverage: 63.0 (-1.9) -- 112th | 12th
Special teams: 69.8 (+1.8) -- t-89th | 9th
Offensive Breakdown
