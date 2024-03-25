The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-3, 5-1 SEC) will look to get back in the win column a bit earlier on Tuesday against in-state foe Little Rock (13-11, 2-1 OVC) at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville following a time change due to cold temperatures.

Originally scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. CT start, Tuesday's contest between the Razorbacks and Trojans will now begin at 3 p.m. and it will still stream on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Razorback great and former big leaguer Logan Forsythe (analyst) on the call.

Arkansas had a 15-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday in an 8-6 loss at Auburn, but the Hogs still won two of the three games in the series against the Tigers. Little Rock also secured a series win over the weekend by taking two of three games over Ohio Valley Conference foe Morehead State.

Led by 10th-year head coach Chris Curry, a former Arkansas assistant, the Trojans had a five-game winning streak at one point this year, but they have lost five of their last seven games. Four of those losses came all in a row against common opponents — Murray State and Oral Roberts — that the Razorbacks were undefeated against earlier in the year.

"They’re a really good team this year," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Saturday of Little Rock. "I think they’re picked to win their league and they were playing Morehead State this weekend... If you’re picked to win your league, you’ve got a veteran team. That’s what he has. He got the experience, older kids. They’re going to give us everything we can handle on Tuesday.”