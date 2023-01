Following a 7-6 campaign and a Liberty Bowl victory, the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Sam Pittman will have plenty of work to do with the roster moving forward.

The transfer portal continues to grow as an option for players, and this year's portal season is shaping up to be the craziest yet.

Strap in, folks. It's going to be a wild ride, but HawgBeat will keep you updated with who is coming in and out of the Razorback football program.