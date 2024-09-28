PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Arkansas football availability report - Texas A&M week

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NSS2ZpM1Zib3owP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The final availability report for Arkansas football's (3-1, 1-0 SEC) Week 5 matchup against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) was released by the Southeastern Conference on Friday.

Introduced over the offseason, availability reports will be updated daily ahead of Arkansas' SEC-opener Saturday. The final update will be provided 90 minutes before kickoff. Availability reports will only be issued for conference games, which is why none were supplied for the first three weeks of the season for the Hogs.

According to the SEC, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "probable", "doubtful" or "out" for their next game. For additional clarity on game day, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "game time decision" or "out."

Below is the final availability report update of the week ahead of Arkansas' game against Texas A&M, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

Cornerback Jaylon Braxton - Out​

Starting cornerback Jaylon Braxton has missed the last two weeks for the Razorbacks while dealing with tendonitis and a bone bruise, according to head coach Sam Pittman, but has been downgraded to "out" for Arkansas' second SEC game since Wednesday's update.

The 2023 All-SEC Freshman has defended two passes through two games and sports a 56.0 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.

Safety Hudson Clark - Game-Time Decision​

After suffering a back injury against Oklahoma State that relegated him to limited action on the special teams unit against the Cowboys, defensive back Hudson Clark did not see the field versus the UAB Blazers or Auburn Tigers.

In games against UAPB and Oklahoma State, Clark has one defended pass and a 72.9 defensive PFF grade. Pittman commented on the importance of getting both Clark and Braxton back this weekend.

"Really big," Pittman said. "I think Hudson Clark has been so valuable for us throughout the last five seasons. Certainly when he was out — and we don’t know whether he can play or not yet this week. But he’s been out, you miss him. Wonderful kid.

"Braxton’s the same way. He just hasn’t been with us as long as Clark has. But very valuable to our team. Great kid. Again, I don’t know if either one of them will be available for Saturday yet. But just really great kids from Texas."

Left Guard Patrick Kutas - Out​

This is the least shocking development on the availability report, as left guard Patrick Kutas has yet to debut during the 2024-25 season due to a back injury suffered early in fall camp.

The junior received an MRI scan for his back Aug. 30, and was taken off the Razorbacks' official depth chart for the first time last week. His "out" status paves the way for E'Marion Harris to continue receiving more paying time.

Safety Miguel Mitchell - Out​

One of the last remaining question marks on the roster, former Florida safety transfer Miguel Mitchell hasn't suited up for Arkansas yet this season and answers around his situation remain unclear. He's still listed as "out" for the Hogs.

Last season with the Gators, Mitchell played in 11 games (eight starts) and racked up 37 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

Others:

~ Running back Rashod Dubinion - Out

~ Tight end Andreas Paaske - Out (Concussion protocol, according to Pittman)

~ Wide receiver Khafre Brown - Out

~ Wide receiver Monte Harrison - Out

Texas A&M Availability Report​

