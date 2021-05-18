Arkansas football lands primetime slot on ESPN

ESPN just announced that the Arkansas-Texas game going down in Fayetteville this season will get a primetime slot. The former Southwest conference rivals will play at 6 p.m. CT on September 11 in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas faces the Longhorns in the second week of the 2021 season after hosting Rice for opening weekend. The Hogs and Horns haven't played since the Texas Bowl in December of 2014. Arkansas owns that win and two more out of the five the two squads have played since 2000. Texas has the Hogs' number in the overall series history, however, notching 56 wins to Arkansas's 22.

This news comes a day after Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek announced on his One Razorback Roadshow tour that he's essentially extended Sam Pittman's contract an extra year to 2025 after a 3-7 season with wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Pittman's second-year team will be facing the Longhorns with a new head coach in former Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian and a new quarterback after the departure of Sam Ehlinger via the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

After playing Rice and Texas in Fayetteville, the Hogs will also host Georgia Southern before their first SEC test of 2021 in AT&T Stadium versus Texas A&M. Arkansas plays UAPB on October 23 to round out the non-conference schedule.