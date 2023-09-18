FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 4 game at the LSU Tigers, which will be televised on ESPN.

Following a disappointing 38-31 loss to the BYU Cougars in last week's matchup, no changes were made to this week's depth chart.

It's worth noting that some players remained on the depth chart despite having injuries, such as Rocket Sanders (knee) and Malik Chavis (hand). The status of both of those players for the LSU game is currently unknown.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against LSU, which is set for a 6:00 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge: