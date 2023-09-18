Arkansas football official depth chart for LSU game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 4 game at the LSU Tigers, which will be televised on ESPN.
Following a disappointing 38-31 loss to the BYU Cougars in last week's matchup, no changes were made to this week's depth chart.
It's worth noting that some players remained on the depth chart despite having injuries, such as Rocket Sanders (knee) and Malik Chavis (hand). The status of both of those players for the LSU game is currently unknown.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against LSU, which is set for a 6:00 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Luke Hasz
|
Francis Sherman
|
Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Tyrus Washington
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Tyrone Broden
|
|
WR
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Davion Dozier
|
Dazmin James
|
WR
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens
|
LT
|
Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel
|
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Josh Street
|
|
C
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
|
RT
|
Patrick Kutas
|
E'Marion Harris
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
John Morgan III
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
DT
|
Taurean Carter
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Cameron Ball
|
Anthony Booker Jr.
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Zach Williams
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence
|
|
LB
|
Jaheim Thomas
|
Jordan Crook
|
|
HOG
|
Lorando Johnson
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
CB
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
S
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
Malik Chavis
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
KO
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
H
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Ashton Ngo
|
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
AJ Green
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens