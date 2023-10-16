FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 8 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a 24-21 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the weekend, a few of changes were made to this week's depth chart.

Tyrone Broden was upgraded to being listed as a starting receiver alongside Jaedon Wilson, as there is an "OR" between the two. Broden played four more snaps than Wilson at Alabama.

In the secondary, Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson moved from starting nickel, or HOG, to starting cornerback. Hudson Clark moved from safety to starting nickel, which resulted in freshman TJ Metcalf being a second team safety.

Dwight McGlothern was downgraded to second team corner with Johnson's move to starter. Freshman Jaylon Braxton remained a starter at corner and Kee'yon Stewart, a transfer from TCU, was downgraded to third team corner.

It is worth noting that some players who are listed as starters missed the Alabama game due to injury. That lists includes Rocket Sanders, Chris Paul Jr. and Braxton.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Mississippi State, which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.