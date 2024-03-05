FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team will hold three Saturday spring practice inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium that will be open to the public, head coach Sam Pittman said Tuesday.

Spring drills are officially set to start Thursday morning, which will mark the first of 14 total practices ahead of the team's annual spring game on Saturday, April 13, which is one of the three open Saturday practices. The other two are currently scheduled to be held on March 30 at 9 a.m. CT and April 6 at 10 a.m., but those are subject to change.

While most practices will be held with limited viewing availability for just members of the media, Pittman said he wants to open Saturday practices to allow his team — and specifically quarterbacks — play in front of an audience.

"Part of the thinking with opening up the practices is because we are going to have some young kids and the quarterbacks, especially, besides Taylen (Green), that haven’t played in front of people," Pittman said. "And hopefully it’ll kill two birds with one stone. We invite the state in to watch the kids play and then they’ll play in front of people and it might help them and we’ll be able to find out a little bit more about them."

There's a lot of new around the Arkansas football program. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, receivers coach Ronnie Fouch and offensive line coach Eric Mateos are new additions to the coaching staff, plus there are 39 new players on the roster.

Opening practice up this much is also new — at least based on recent history. The Razorbacks closed practice viewings to the media in late October last season, and they never opened them back up. To be fair, by that point in the season there is little to take away from the practices.

"We’re so worried about people knowing this and that and the other about us," Pittman said. "And I’m talking about our opponents, not our people in the state. But if our state knows it, our opponents know it. I think we’ve been worried for so many years about all that, and I have too, but the bottom line is we’ve got to get ready to play Pine Bluff, and that started in January.

"By the time we play Oklahoma State, they’re going to know a lot about our team anyway cause we just played a game. So it was more about us, and do we believe that we can grow the love back for Arkansas, or grow the love back for the Razorbacks by opening it up and us benefiting from it as well."

The Head Hog said he doesn't know what it will look like in the fall, but he expects there to be more access this spring to players and coaches than in the past.

This spring will look much different than the past three years for the Razorbacks. With a true quarterback competition, a new-look offensive line, a very inexperience linebacker room, a new kicker and much more, there will be plenty to follow.

Arkansas will open most practices to the media, and HawgBeat will be in attendance to provide notebooks, takeaways, intel, video, depth charts, press conferences and much more.