With two new coordinators joining the Arkansas football staff over the offseason, getting the offense and defensive playbooks installed could take some extra time.

For head coach Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks, install seems to be progressing well.

"I'd say we're probably 75-80 percent on both sides of the ball of what we're going to install," Pittman said. "We still have probably the early part of next week to finish up through install. I like what we're doing. I think we're throwing and catching the ball well."

With new offensive coordinator Dan Enos running the show, things will look different than they have over the past three seasons. Quarterback KJ Jefferson will be lined up under center much more often and the Hogs will have plenty of different looking sets.

"He’s an offensive genius," Arkansas receiver Isaac TeSlaa said of Enos. "I feel like everything that a defense brings, we have an answer to. He knows how to move guys around and put the offense in a great spot where we’re going to be able to go and have an answer to anything the defense brings against us."

On the defensive side of the ball, Travis Williams is a first-year defensive coordinator after coming over from UCF, where he held the same position. Williams plans to rush four linemen and bring the intensity to opposing offenses.

"For us, it's harder covering, but it's easier because we're covering shorter," safety Hudson Clark said Monday. "So, the line can get there with four. We trust them with all our hearts, so whatever he brings - four, five, six or even seven - we're going to be ready for it."

With just six practices down in fall camp, 75-80% is a good number for the Razorbacks. Pittman said he watches "every ounce" of film after practices and he's pleased with what he's seeing.

"Defensively I think we're keeping the edge well, running to the ball well and we're finding some more linebackers and corners," Pittman said. "We're able to play multiple coverages. I like where we're at. What I do is watch every ounce of film after practice. Indy and everything.

"What I do is click on everything I believe are busts. We're probably averaging 3-7 per day and that's two-spotting on both fields. So, I feel like we're doing a really good job there."

Thursday marked Arkansas' first practice in full pads of fall camp and Pittman was pleased with his team's physicality.

"We had a good, physical, full-padded practice today," Pittman said. "It was muggy and hot, but we needed that. I thought our kids did a really good job with practice. We did a lot of situations. 3rd-and-1, some goal-line situations, two-point situations today."

The Hogs will hold practice No. 7 on Friday ahead of the team's first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday. Stay tuned to HawgBeat's premium message board, The Trough, for the latest updates from Arkansas fall camp.