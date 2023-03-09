News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-09 13:22:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas football's weight gains, losses entering 2023 spring ball

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

Spring football begins Thursday for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and plenty of players have seen weight gains and losses since last season.

The Razorbacks officially released their spring football roster Thursday and HawgBeat has a full breakdown of how each player's weight has changed since their listed weight last season.

Some significant changes include a pair of offensive linemen dropping weight — E'Marion Harris lost 43 pounds and Devon Manuel dropped 24 pounds. On the other side of the trench, two defensive lineman gained a bit of weight — Marcus Miller added 20 pounds and JJ Hollingsworth put on 25 pounds.

Plenty of freshmen saw changes in their weight compared to their listed weight when they signed and some of the new transfers saw changes as well.

Note: Returners weight is compared with their listed weight on last year's roster. Transfers' weight is compared with the weight they were listed at with their previous school. Freshmen's weight is compared with the listed weight from the UA when they signed. New walk-on players do not have a 2022 weight listed.

* - notes freshman

^ - notes walk-on player

Five biggest scholarship weight gainers

1. DL JJ Hollingsworth (+25 pounds)

2. OL Paris Patterson* (+21 pounds)

3. DL Marcus Miller (+20 pounds)

4. OL Joey Su'a* (+16 pounds)

t-5. LB Brad Spence* (+15 pounds)

t-5. DB TJ Metcalf* (+15 pounds)

Five biggest scholarship weight losers

1. OL E'Marion Harris (-43 pounds)

2. OL Devon Manuel (-24 pounds)

3. OL Eli Henderson (-22 pounds)

4. OL Terry Wells (-21 pounds)

5. TE Luke Hasz* (-19 pounds)

Quarterback (6)
Player 2022 weight 2023 weight

KJ Jefferson

242 lbs

246 lbs (+4)

Jacolby Criswell

225 lbs

224 lbs (-1)

Cade Fortin

218 lbs

215 lbs (-3)

Malachi Singleton*

220 lbs

232 lbs (+12)

Kade Renfro^

206 lbs

201 lbs (-5)

Rykar Acebo^

185 lbs

192 lbs (+7)
Running Back (5)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

Raheim Sanders

227 lbs

237 lbs (+10)

AJ Green

208 lbs

205 lbs (-3)

Rashod Dubinion

211 lbs

213 lbs (+2)

Dominique Johnson

247 lbs

253 lbs (+6)

Jezreel Bachert^

n/a

212 lbs
Tight End (6)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

Nathan Bax

252 lbs

252 lbs

Ty Washington

247 lbs

244 lbs (-3)

Luke Hasz*

245 lbs

226 lbs (-19)

Hunter Talley^

210 lbs

234 lbs (+24)

Zach Lee^

241 lbs

232 lbs (-9)

AJ Matthews^

n/a

240 lbs
Wide Receiver (13)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

Andrew Armstrong

189 lbs

201 lbs (+12)

Isaac TeSlaa

210 lbs

214 lbs (+4)

Tyrone Broden

201 lbs

197 lbs (-4)

Bryce Stephens

176 lbs

175 lbs (-1)

Jaedon Wilson

175 lbs

178 lbs (+3)

Sam Mbake

202 lbs

203 lbs (+1)

Isaiah Sategna

173 lbs

178 lbs (+5)

Landon Rogers

197 lbs

205 lbs (+8)

Chris Harris^

187 lbs

184 lbs (-3)

Marlon Crockett^

208 lbs

206 lbs (-2)

Kalil Girault^

186 lbs

185 lbs (-1)

Kamron Bibby^

180 lbs

183 lbs (+3)

Ivan Thomas^

n/a

178 lbs
Offensive Line (20)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

Beaux Limmer

302 lbs

306 lbs (+4)

Brady Latham

307 lbs

310 lbs (+3)

Ty'Kieast Crawford

325 lbs

317 lbs (-8)

Devon Manuel

334 lbs

310 lbs (-24)

E'Marion Harris

340 lbs

297 lbs (-43)

Josh Braun

342 lbs

341 lbs (-1)

Andrew Chamblee

303 lbs

303 lbs

Patrick Kutas

305 lbs

303 lbs (-2)

Terry Wells

327 lbs

306 lbs (-21)

Eli Henderson

315 lbs

293 lbs (-22)

Cole Carson

305 lbs

303 lbs (-2)

Joey Su'a*

331 lbs

347 lbs (+16)

Paris Patterson*

340 lbs

361 lbs (+21)

Luke Brown*

320 lbs

313 lbs (-7)

Josh Street^

310 lbs

308 lbs (-2)

Brock Burns^

296 lbs

288 lbs (-8)

Brooks Edmonson^

315 lbs

311 lbs (-4)

Kai Hamilton^

300 lbs

303 lbs (+3)

Tommy Varhall^

315 lbs

326 lbs (+11)

Payton Simpson^

n/a

339 lbs

Defensive Line (14)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

John Morgan III

260 lbs

273 lbs (+13)

Trajan Jeffcoat

269 lbs

280 lbs (+11)

Taurean Carter

294 lbs

295 lbs (+1)

Zach Williams

261lbs

256 lbs (-5)

Eric Gregory

303 lbs

307 lbs (+4)

Jashaud Stewart

251 lbs

249 lbs (-2)

Marcus Miller

286 lbs

306 lbs (+20)

Landon Jackson

274 lbs

269 lbs (-5)

Cam Ball

303 lbs

311 lbs (+8)

Nico Davillier

270 lbs

273 lbs (+3)

JJ Hollingsworth

246 lbs

271 lbs (+25)

Kyle Thompson^

250 lbs

267 lbs (+17)

Jon Hill^

252 lbs

250 lbs (-2)

Richard Jameson^

n/a

293 lbs
Linebacker (9)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

Antonio Grier Jr.

223 lbs

228 lbs (+5)

Chris Paul Jr.

230 lbs

230 lbs

Jordan Crook

232 lbs

223 lbs (-9)

Mani Powell

234 lbs

230 lbs (-4)

Kaden Henley

225 lbs

228 lbs (+3)

Carson Dean*

230 lbs

232 lbs (+2)

Brad Spence*

225 lbs

240 lbs (+15)

Brooks Both^

231 lbs

230 lbs (-1)

Mason Schueck^

219 lbs

219 lbs

Defensive Back (23)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

Hudson Clark

182 lbs

185 lbs (+3)

Malik Chavis

192 lbs

195 lbs (+3)

Alfahiym Walcott

219 lbs

215 lbs (-4)

Dwight McGlothern

181 lbs

190 lbs (+9)

Lorando Johnson

193 lbs

195 lbs (+2)

Jayden Johnson

204 lbs

206 lbs (+2)

Quincey McAdoo

192 lbs

187 lbs (-5)

LaDarrius Bishop

194 lbs

182 lbs (-12)

Jaylen Lewis

175 lbs

189 lbs (+14)

Jaylon Braxton*

180 lbs

184 lbs (+4)

Dallas Young*

185 lbs

197 lbs (+12)

RJ Johnson*

182 lbs

172 lbs (-10)

Dylan Hasz*

175 lbs

184 lbs (+9)

TJ Metcalf*

185 lbs

200 lbs (+15)

John Paul Pickens^

181 lbs

185 lbs (+4)

Landon Phipps^

175 lbs

187 lbs (+12)

Braylon Watson^

n/a

203 lbs

Jace Petty^

n/a

163 lbs

Devoncy Maloy^

n/a

150 lbs

Sladen Webb^

n/a

165 lbs

Aidan McCowan^

n/a

155 lbs

Ethan Joseph^

212 lbs

203 lbs
Special Teams (9)
Position/Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

K Cam Little

181 lbs

181 lbs

P Max Fletcher

178 lbs

176 lbs (-2)

LS Eli Stein

227 lbs

234 lbs (+7)

K Blake Ford^

217 lbs

224 lbs (+7)

K Alex Hurtz^

n/a

163 lbs

P Devin Bale^

206 lbs

216 lbs (+10)

P Owen Lawson^

180 lbs

186 lbs (+6)

LS Ashton Ngo^

230 lbs

224 lbs (-6)

LS Briggs Magee^

230 lbs

220 lbs (-10)

