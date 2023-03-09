Arkansas football's weight gains, losses entering 2023 spring ball
Spring football begins Thursday for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and plenty of players have seen weight gains and losses since last season.
The Razorbacks officially released their spring football roster Thursday and HawgBeat has a full breakdown of how each player's weight has changed since their listed weight last season.
Some significant changes include a pair of offensive linemen dropping weight — E'Marion Harris lost 43 pounds and Devon Manuel dropped 24 pounds. On the other side of the trench, two defensive lineman gained a bit of weight — Marcus Miller added 20 pounds and JJ Hollingsworth put on 25 pounds.
Plenty of freshmen saw changes in their weight compared to their listed weight when they signed and some of the new transfers saw changes as well.
Note: Returners weight is compared with their listed weight on last year's roster. Transfers' weight is compared with the weight they were listed at with their previous school. Freshmen's weight is compared with the listed weight from the UA when they signed. New walk-on players do not have a 2022 weight listed.
* - notes freshman
^ - notes walk-on player
Five biggest scholarship weight gainers
1. DL JJ Hollingsworth (+25 pounds)
2. OL Paris Patterson* (+21 pounds)
3. DL Marcus Miller (+20 pounds)
4. OL Joey Su'a* (+16 pounds)
t-5. LB Brad Spence* (+15 pounds)
t-5. DB TJ Metcalf* (+15 pounds)
Five biggest scholarship weight losers
1. OL E'Marion Harris (-43 pounds)
2. OL Devon Manuel (-24 pounds)
3. OL Eli Henderson (-22 pounds)
4. OL Terry Wells (-21 pounds)
5. TE Luke Hasz* (-19 pounds)
|Player
|2022 weight
|2023 weight
|
KJ Jefferson
|
242 lbs
|
246 lbs (+4)
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
225 lbs
|
224 lbs (-1)
|
Cade Fortin
|
218 lbs
|
215 lbs (-3)
|
Malachi Singleton*
|
220 lbs
|
232 lbs (+12)
|
Kade Renfro^
|
206 lbs
|
201 lbs (-5)
|
Rykar Acebo^
|
185 lbs
|
192 lbs (+7)
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
Raheim Sanders
|
227 lbs
|
237 lbs (+10)
|
AJ Green
|
208 lbs
|
205 lbs (-3)
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
211 lbs
|
213 lbs (+2)
|
Dominique Johnson
|
247 lbs
|
253 lbs (+6)
|
Jezreel Bachert^
|
n/a
|
212 lbs
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
Nathan Bax
|
252 lbs
|
252 lbs
|
Ty Washington
|
247 lbs
|
244 lbs (-3)
|
Luke Hasz*
|
245 lbs
|
226 lbs (-19)
|
Hunter Talley^
|
210 lbs
|
234 lbs (+24)
|
Zach Lee^
|
241 lbs
|
232 lbs (-9)
|
AJ Matthews^
|
n/a
|
240 lbs
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
189 lbs
|
201 lbs (+12)
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
210 lbs
|
214 lbs (+4)
|
Tyrone Broden
|
201 lbs
|
197 lbs (-4)
|
Bryce Stephens
|
176 lbs
|
175 lbs (-1)
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
175 lbs
|
178 lbs (+3)
|
Sam Mbake
|
202 lbs
|
203 lbs (+1)
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
173 lbs
|
178 lbs (+5)
|
Landon Rogers
|
197 lbs
|
205 lbs (+8)
|
Chris Harris^
|
187 lbs
|
184 lbs (-3)
|
Marlon Crockett^
|
208 lbs
|
206 lbs (-2)
|
Kalil Girault^
|
186 lbs
|
185 lbs (-1)
|
Kamron Bibby^
|
180 lbs
|
183 lbs (+3)
|
Ivan Thomas^
|
n/a
|
178 lbs
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
Beaux Limmer
|
302 lbs
|
306 lbs (+4)
|
Brady Latham
|
307 lbs
|
310 lbs (+3)
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
325 lbs
|
317 lbs (-8)
|
Devon Manuel
|
334 lbs
|
310 lbs (-24)
|
E'Marion Harris
|
340 lbs
|
297 lbs (-43)
|
Josh Braun
|
342 lbs
|
341 lbs (-1)
|
Andrew Chamblee
|
303 lbs
|
303 lbs
|
Patrick Kutas
|
305 lbs
|
303 lbs (-2)
|
Terry Wells
|
327 lbs
|
306 lbs (-21)
|
Eli Henderson
|
315 lbs
|
293 lbs (-22)
|
Cole Carson
|
305 lbs
|
303 lbs (-2)
|
Joey Su'a*
|
331 lbs
|
347 lbs (+16)
|
Paris Patterson*
|
340 lbs
|
361 lbs (+21)
|
Luke Brown*
|
320 lbs
|
313 lbs (-7)
|
Josh Street^
|
310 lbs
|
308 lbs (-2)
|
Brock Burns^
|
296 lbs
|
288 lbs (-8)
|
Brooks Edmonson^
|
315 lbs
|
311 lbs (-4)
|
Kai Hamilton^
|
300 lbs
|
303 lbs (+3)
|
Tommy Varhall^
|
315 lbs
|
326 lbs (+11)
|
Payton Simpson^
|
n/a
|
339 lbs
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
John Morgan III
|
260 lbs
|
273 lbs (+13)
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
269 lbs
|
280 lbs (+11)
|
Taurean Carter
|
294 lbs
|
295 lbs (+1)
|
Zach Williams
|
261lbs
|
256 lbs (-5)
|
Eric Gregory
|
303 lbs
|
307 lbs (+4)
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
251 lbs
|
249 lbs (-2)
|
Marcus Miller
|
286 lbs
|
306 lbs (+20)
|
Landon Jackson
|
274 lbs
|
269 lbs (-5)
|
Cam Ball
|
303 lbs
|
311 lbs (+8)
|
Nico Davillier
|
270 lbs
|
273 lbs (+3)
|
JJ Hollingsworth
|
246 lbs
|
271 lbs (+25)
|
Kyle Thompson^
|
250 lbs
|
267 lbs (+17)
|
Jon Hill^
|
252 lbs
|
250 lbs (-2)
|
Richard Jameson^
|
n/a
|
293 lbs
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
Antonio Grier Jr.
|
223 lbs
|
228 lbs (+5)
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
230 lbs
|
230 lbs
|
Jordan Crook
|
232 lbs
|
223 lbs (-9)
|
Mani Powell
|
234 lbs
|
230 lbs (-4)
|
Kaden Henley
|
225 lbs
|
228 lbs (+3)
|
Carson Dean*
|
230 lbs
|
232 lbs (+2)
|
Brad Spence*
|
225 lbs
|
240 lbs (+15)
|
Brooks Both^
|
231 lbs
|
230 lbs (-1)
|
Mason Schueck^
|
219 lbs
|
219 lbs
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
Hudson Clark
|
182 lbs
|
185 lbs (+3)
|
Malik Chavis
|
192 lbs
|
195 lbs (+3)
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
219 lbs
|
215 lbs (-4)
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
181 lbs
|
190 lbs (+9)
|
Lorando Johnson
|
193 lbs
|
195 lbs (+2)
|
Jayden Johnson
|
204 lbs
|
206 lbs (+2)
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
192 lbs
|
187 lbs (-5)
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
194 lbs
|
182 lbs (-12)
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
175 lbs
|
189 lbs (+14)
|
Jaylon Braxton*
|
180 lbs
|
184 lbs (+4)
|
Dallas Young*
|
185 lbs
|
197 lbs (+12)
|
RJ Johnson*
|
182 lbs
|
172 lbs (-10)
|
Dylan Hasz*
|
175 lbs
|
184 lbs (+9)
|
TJ Metcalf*
|
185 lbs
|
200 lbs (+15)
|
John Paul Pickens^
|
181 lbs
|
185 lbs (+4)
|
Landon Phipps^
|
175 lbs
|
187 lbs (+12)
|
Braylon Watson^
|
n/a
|
203 lbs
|
Jace Petty^
|
n/a
|
163 lbs
|
Devoncy Maloy^
|
n/a
|
150 lbs
|
Sladen Webb^
|
n/a
|
165 lbs
|
Aidan McCowan^
|
n/a
|
155 lbs
|
Ethan Joseph^
|
212 lbs
|
203 lbs
|Position/Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
K Cam Little
|
181 lbs
|
181 lbs
|
P Max Fletcher
|
178 lbs
|
176 lbs (-2)
|
LS Eli Stein
|
227 lbs
|
234 lbs (+7)
|
K Blake Ford^
|
217 lbs
|
224 lbs (+7)
|
K Alex Hurtz^
|
n/a
|
163 lbs
|
P Devin Bale^
|
206 lbs
|
216 lbs (+10)
|
P Owen Lawson^
|
180 lbs
|
186 lbs (+6)
|
LS Ashton Ngo^
|
230 lbs
|
224 lbs (-6)
|
LS Briggs Magee^
|
230 lbs
|
220 lbs (-10)