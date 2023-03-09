Spring football begins Thursday for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and plenty of players have seen weight gains and losses since last season.

The Razorbacks officially released their spring football roster Thursday and HawgBeat has a full breakdown of how each player's weight has changed since their listed weight last season.

Some significant changes include a pair of offensive linemen dropping weight — E'Marion Harris lost 43 pounds and Devon Manuel dropped 24 pounds. On the other side of the trench, two defensive lineman gained a bit of weight — Marcus Miller added 20 pounds and JJ Hollingsworth put on 25 pounds.

Plenty of freshmen saw changes in their weight compared to their listed weight when they signed and some of the new transfers saw changes as well.

Note: Returners weight is compared with their listed weight on last year's roster. Transfers' weight is compared with the weight they were listed at with their previous school. Freshmen's weight is compared with the listed weight from the UA when they signed. New walk-on players do not have a 2022 weight listed.

* - notes freshman

^ - notes walk-on player