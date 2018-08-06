In recruiting, there’s probably no more important tool these days than social media. Despite the fact that Twitter user growth has slowed over the last few years, it is by far the most used platform to connect college football programs to their prospective recruits.

Recruiting staffs all over the nation still rely on email, snail mail and phone calls to communicate interest to prospects, but the shift in NCAA communication guidelines has allowed college coaches to directly engage via follows, likes, retweets and more on Twitter.

Arkansas Director of Recruiting Taylor Edwards has been working in college football since 2012 and has seen a massive shift in the way college programs use social media as a way to identify and target elite athletes, reinforce their brand, and leave a big impression on prospects—and fans.

“Social media has changed the way recruiting works,” Edwards said. “It has made everyone available and it has sped up the recruiting process for athletes because coaches can see highlights from players at a younger age and they can more easily send their film to coaches all over the country.”

Long gone are the days of sending individual tapes to your dream school. In 2018, a direct message with HUDL film, stats, GPA and test scores is all it could take to receive a verbal offer the next day.

Not only does Twitter help recruiting departments identify talented athletes, it also plays a huge role in determining which players are proper fits in the program. As most who follow recruiting understand, a verbal offer is just an indication of interest. With 250 or more verbal offers going out every recruiting cycle, it takes a lot more than a player’s talent to receive an official written scholarship offer senior year.

At every summer camp held on the Hill this summer, head coach Chad Morris preached common sense and caution on social media to parents and athletes — even an inappropriate retweet could turn a coaching staff off. Twitter is a direct reflection of character, and with the talent pool of athletes being as large as it is, most coaching staffs put a lot of stake into what athletes tweet and share.

“Anytime you can better monitor the prospect, the better off you are,” Edwards said.

The Arkansas coaching staff receives daily and weekly reports of prospects’ Twitter activity, including tweets, new offers and retweets that act as updates. These reports can be a huge help in determining where a prospect’s interest truly lies. What an athlete shares on social media could trigger a coaching staff to kick communication up a notch or to cool communications, making the whole process more transparent for everyone involved. Prospects also use Twitter to inform programs if they’ve made the cut or if they are no longer interested.

After an athlete has been targeted as a potential scholarship offer, Twitter continues to play a role in influencing the recruiting process. Football programs use the platform as a marketing tool to change or improve perception of the program, sell the brand to athletes and build hype. Arkansas has recently capitalized on social media hype, locking down seven new commitments in a two-week span.

“Social media is where the large majority of our recruits spend a lot of their time,” said Cody Vincent, the man responsible for the hundreds of graphics posted on the Arkansas social media accounts (and sent to recruits) daily.

Since their time at SMU, Vincent and creative media director Brooks Cockrell have truly been at the forefront of using social media to attract recruits and they’re a big reason why Arkansas has been able to shake off the bad taste a 4-8 season left in the mouths of fans and recruits.

“Perception plays a huge role in recruiting and that was our goal from day one, to change the perception of Arkansas football and we feel we’ve done a great deal even before our staff has coached a game,” Vincent said. “We know that the style of football we play and the program we are building will only help strengthen the brand further.”

“I truly believe we do a better job on social media than anyone in the country,” Edwards said. “We put out just as much content or more than anyone and the quality of Cody and Brooks’ work is top of the line.”

Not only does the staff use social media to show interest to recruits, fans are also able to engage directly with prospects and give them a taste of what kind of culture each program provides. The Arkansas fan base is one of the most engaged in the country and it is without a doubt a factor for recruits in their decision-making process.

The Razorbacks are now a handful of commits away from a full 2019 class and it won’t be long before the staff is tweeting out teases for more.