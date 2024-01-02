Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have been busy bolstering their roster through the NCAA transfer portal, but there are still more additions on the horizon.

With eight commitments already, the Hogs have done a good job filling holes on both sides of the ball. However, there are still some areas that need to be addressed.

Thankfully for the Razorbacks, transfers can officially visit campuses again from January 3-7. This is the final period for transfes to visit until the spring.

Multiple transfers have already been confirmed to travel to Fayetteville in the upcoming week, but there are some other names to keep an eye on as well. HawgBeat provides a stat breakdown of each of those names below along with Pro Football Focus grades and expected visit dates...

RELATED:

Arkansas Football 2024 Roster Tracker

Arkansas transfer portal offer tracker