Arkansas freshman infielder enters transfer portal

(Photo by Braeden Botts)

Arkansas lost its fifth player thus far to the current transfer portal cycle on Friday as freshman infielder Gabe Fraser confirmed on Instagram that he is entering his name in. The 6-foot-2 California native appeared in 28 games for the Hogs in 2025 and recorded 13 hits with a double, triple, home run and 12 RBI in 52 at-bats while slashing .250/.339/.365.

Advertisement

Player Bio