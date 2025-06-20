Arkansas freshman infielder enters transfer portal

Arkansas lost its fifth player thus far to the current transfer portal cycle on Friday as freshman infielder Gabe Fraser confirmed on Instagram that he is entering his name in.
The 6-foot-2 California native appeared in 28 games for the Hogs in 2025 and recorded 13 hits with a double, triple, home run and 12 RBI in 52 at-bats while slashing .250/.339/.365.
Along with Fraser, former Razorbacks currently in the transfer portal include pitchers Tag Andrews, Luke Williams, Ross Felder and Jackson Farrell.
Player Bio
High School: Attended Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 144 overall prospect and the No. 37 shortstop in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 3 shortstop in California by Perfect Game … Ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the No. 152 overall prospect and the No. 31 shortstop in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 21 overall prospect and the No. 5 shortstop in California by Prep Baseball Report … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – California All-Region First Team … 2023 Area Code Games participant … 2023 Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-American – California All-Region First Team.
Personal: Father, Joe, played for legendary head coach Augie Garrido at Cal State Fullerton and was a member of the national championship-winning 1995 Titans squad, the first No. 1 seed to win the College World Series, before being selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 27th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.