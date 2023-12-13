Arkansas offensive lineman Joey Su'a entered the transfer portal Wednesday, HawgBeat confirmed. The true freshman transfer from Bentonville is the latest Hog to enter the portal. According to HawgBeat's count, Su'a is the 13th Razorback scholarship player to enter the transfer portal.

A three-star prospect out of high school according to Rivals, Su'a did not see any snaps in 2023. Arkansas has now had two offensive linemen enter the transfer portal, as Su'a joins Devon Manuel. Su'a will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

