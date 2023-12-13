Arkansas freshman offensive lineman to transfer
Arkansas offensive lineman Joey Su'a entered the transfer portal Wednesday, HawgBeat confirmed.
The true freshman transfer from Bentonville is the latest Hog to enter the portal. According to HawgBeat's count, Su'a is the 13th Razorback scholarship player to enter the transfer portal.
A three-star prospect out of high school according to Rivals, Su'a did not see any snaps in 2023.
Arkansas has now had two offensive linemen enter the transfer portal, as Su'a joins Devon Manuel. Su'a will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Arkansas Bio:
High School: Participated in spring practice at Arkansas after enrolling early … A consensus three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 3 player in Arkansas and the No. 22 offensive guard nationally by Rivals … No. 6 player in Arkansas and No. 58 offensive guard in the country according to ESPN … Played for head coach Jody Grant at Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Ark. … As a senior, helped lead the Tigers to the 7A State Championship game, finishing with an 11-1 overall record and a 7-0 mark in 7A West play during the regular season … Did not allow a sack during his senior campaign … Totaled 56 pancake blocks on the year … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: BYU, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon and others.
Personal: Son of Joseph and Nalo Su’a … Has three brothers, Johnny, Lloyd and Josiah, and two sisters, Leilani and Alayna … Birthdate: Sept. 15, 2004.