Arkansas Game Week Headquarters: Colorado State
The Arkansas media will get head coach Chad Morris and his coordinators Monday's at noon, Tuesday's we'll get open practice for 20 minutes at 4:20 and then talk to players after and Wednesday's, we'll talk to Morris again before practice at 4:10.
You can hear Morris live from the Catfish Hole on Wednesday's at 7 pm. The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.
COLORADO STATE PRESEASON PREVIEW
MONDAY
