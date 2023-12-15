Arkansas Razorbacks basketball guard Keyon Menifeld Jr. has been cleared to play for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

He will be immediately eligible beginning with Saturday's game against Lipscomb in Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. His eligibility was restored following the end of the Fall academic semester today.

A transfer from Washington, Menifield averaged 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game en route to being named a PAC-12 All-Freshman last season. He'll be a key focus point for the Razorbacks going forward.

“It has been a long process that we had to work through, but we are excited for Keyon and are proud of how he handled the process,” said head coach Eric Musselman. “Our staff and administration have worked hard to get this done and we appreciate their hard work. Keyon is an explosive point guard with great play-making ability.”