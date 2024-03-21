Arkansas freshman guard Layden Blocker intends to enter his name in the transfer portal, per an announcement made on his X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. Blocker spent one season with the Razorbacks as a freshman from Little Rock. He appeared in 27 total games and averaged 3.7 points per game. A defensive-minded guard with explosive athleticism, Blocker also averaged 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard scored double-digits on two occasions this season, including a season-best 14-point outing on Jan. 13 in a 90-68 loss to Florida. Blocker has four more years of eligibility. The transfer portal is now officially open for college basketball players across the country to enter and find a new school. He is the fifth Razorback to enter the transfer portal, as he joins Davonte Davis, Keyon Menifield Jr., Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris.

