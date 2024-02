The Arkansas Razorbacks have had their 2025 quarterback commitment in three-star Grayson Wilson locked up for a while now, which gives offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino the flexibility to look ahead at the class of 2026.

The options are plenty in 2026, starting in the home state with Kane Archer, but there are a plethora of other elite prospects the Hogs will have the opportunity to recruit, too.

While many have yet to receive a rating from Rivals, their offer sheets speak for themselves, as many big-time programs are making inroads on the class.