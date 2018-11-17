There was only one team that deserved to win on Saturday morning in Starkville, Mississippi and it certainly wasn't the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Razorbacks seem to have regressed on both sides of the ball but what's even worse was the response by the players who have done a good job fighting through tough games up to this point.

The Hogs chose to defer to the second half on the coin flip and the defense managed to hold quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and the Dawgs to three points on the first drive but Conner Limpert missed his fifth field goal of the season, a 43-yarder, and the Hogs struggled to create anything offensively after the first drive.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock targeted Deon Stewart eight times in the first half for five catches and 13 yards. Ty Storey was 11-17 for 60 yards and Rakeem Boyd had 36 yards in the first half on eight carries.

The Mississippi State defense which ranks no. 1 overall in the SEC was all over Storey who was inaccurate on several critical throws. The coaching staff got creative, trying two plays with De'Vion Warren throwing the ball but neither was successful.

The Arkansas defense applied pressure, making Fitzgerald uncomfortable but he used his legs for 37 yards in the first half and 48 yards in the second. He also completed necessary throws in Arkansas territory and the Razorbacks secondary just got beat too many times.

The Bulldogs racked up 475 yards of offense with 287 rushing yards and Fitzgerald became MIssissippi State's first quarterback with 43 rushing touchdowns.

The Razorbacks are now the 6th team that Joe Moorhead and company have held to 10 or fewer points this season.

With bad offensive line play, Arkansas could only get 69 rushing yards and 219 total yards. The Razorbacks put in both true freshmen quarterbacks but neither provided a spark. Storey finished 16-28 with an interception and 137 yards. Boyd and La'Michael Pettway led with 84 and 83 yards respectively.

Just a poorly executed game plan by Arkansas today as they allowed Mississippi State to just pile it on. There were too many mistakes, 12 tackles for loss, and nine costly penalties. Arkansas ran five more plays than the Bull dogs but had 12 fewer first downs.

It's going to be hard to get this team on the same page for their last game of the season next week against Missouri on the road again.