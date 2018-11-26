Considering the way the season unfolded, many fans likely shifted their focus from football to basketball a couple of weeks ago.

If you stuck it out until the bitter end and haven’t kept up with Mike Anderson’s squad very much, here’s a quick primer on what you need to know…

Young Team with Many New Faces

Only three scholarship players on Arkansas’ team had played a game for the Razorbacks before this season. With one of them coming off the bench, the starting lineup features three newcomers: Jalen Harris, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones.

Harris is the transfer from New Mexico who had to sit out last year. He is a true point guard with 29 assists and only six turnovers, giving him an SEC-best 4.8 assist-to-turnover ratio. Although he hasn’t been much of a shooter - 33.3 percent from the floor and 15.4 percent from beyond the arc - Harris is easily Arkansas’ best free throw shooter at 81.0 percent.

The duo of Joe and Jones has been more of a scoring threat than Harris, as they average 12.8 and 13.0 points per game, respectively. Both of them are dangerous from three-point range, shooting a combined 39.4 percent from deep. However, both have done more than that.

Jones has done a good job of getting to the free throw line, where he is 17 of 23 (73.9 percent), and is second on the team in rebounds and assists, while Joe leads the team with 10 steals.

Other newcomers who have provided depth off the bench are big man Reggie Chaney (14.2 minutes per game) and guards Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (15.2 mpg) and Desi Sills (14.6 mpg). Jordan Phillips, a 6-foot-7 guard, recently returned from offseason knee surgery and will likely see his minutes increase. Only getting minutes in mop-up duty, big man Ethan Henderson appears to still need time to develop before he can be a factor.

Ibby Ali has yet to appear in a game and Khalil Garland is still being held out because of a health condition.

Gafford Still the Star

The biggest recruiting win for the Razorbacks this offseason was getting Daniel Gafford to return to school for his sophomore season despite being a projected lottery pick. With guys like Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon gone, he was expected to be the centerpiece on this young team and he’s played like it so far.

Five games in, Gafford is second in the SEC with 19.2 points per game and leads the conference with a field goal percentage of 72.5 percent. He is also tied for fifth with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

He has also already had a signature moment, scoring a career-high 27 points and matching a career high with 12 rebounds in the Razorbacks’ marquee win over Indiana. He also had three blocks and two steals in the game, which helped him earn SEC Player of the Week honors.

The two biggest holes in his game have been turnovers and free throws, but both areas are trending upward. After committing six turnovers in each of the first two games, Gafford seems to be adjusting to the near-constant double teams and has reduced his turnovers to three, two and one in the last three games. At the free throw line, Gafford made 9 of 10 attempts against UT Arlington on Friday.

Getting Defensive

Anderson said before the season began that this team had a chance to be very good defensively and that has proven to be the case so far. Opponents are shooting just 35.6 percent against Arkansas, which is the best in the SEC and 11th nationally.

Although it will likely change as they get into conference play, the Razorbacks are currently allowing only 94.2 points per 100 possessions in KenPom’s opponent-adjusted ratings. That ranks 35th nationally. Anderson’s previous seven teams gave up an average of 99.5 points per 100 possessions and had an average rank around 89th nationally.

That bodes well for Arkansas if it can keep it up. The only other times Anderson’s teams allowed fewer than 95 points per 100 possessions came at Missouri (twice - including the Elite Eight season) and UAB (once - the Sweet 16 season).

Free Throw Struggles

Gafford isn’t the only player who struggles at the free throw line for Arkansas. In fact, it’s really a team-wide struggle. Even with Harris and Jones shooting well from the charity stripe, the Razorbacks are still shooting just 64.3 percent on free throws, which ranks last in the SEC.

Those struggles were most apparent in the season opening loss to Texas, when they shot just 54.2 percent in a game that went to overtime and they lost by two points. Gafford had a chance to put the game away in regulation, but missed a free throw that would have extended Arkansas’ lead to four and the Longhorns were able to send the game to overtime on a last-second three-pointer.

In their last game out, though, the Razorbacks were 34 of 46 (73.9 percent) from the free throw line. That included 82.9 percent (29 of 35) by the starters. If Arkansas can replicate that performance throughout the season, it can turn losses like the Texas game into victories. Free throws can especially be the difference in a loaded SEC this year.

Women's Hoops Showing Improvement

The women's team doesn't get near the same attention as the men, but Mike Neighbors is already showing improvement in his second season at the helm.

The Razorbacks are 4-2 after rallying from a 15-point deficit to beat previously-unbeaten Wisconsin on a neutral floor Sunday night. They have also beaten a solid UT Arlington team on the road.

One of their two losses was by three-points to a top-25 Arizona State team that beat them by 46 points last season, while the other was a neutral-site loss to Pitt out of the ACC.

Arkansas is led by Oklahoma transfer Chelsea Dungee and JUCO transfer Alexis Tolefree, who average 15.5 and 15.0 points per game, respectively. Tolefree is also a native of Conway who began her career at UCA.