FAYETTEVILLE -- Chad Morris is hopeful his defense will receive a much-needed boost with players returning from injuries this week.

The first-year head coach said the Razorbacks “hope” to get defensive end Randy Ramsey back and “expect” linebacker Dre Greenlaw to be available for Saturday’s game against North Texas.

Ramsey has yet to appear in a game this season because of a lingering hamstring issue that emerged near the end of fall camp. However, he was in a green no-contact jersey for the first time at Sunday night’s practice. His absence has been felt on a defensive line that has produced only two of the team’s three sacks.

“It’s definitely affected us because of just creating some depth and having to move some guys around to get that true pass rusher off the edge,” Morris said.

Although the sack total isn’t what you might expect from a John Chavis-led defense, Morris said he has been pleased with the pressure produced by backup defensive end Jamario Bell. The Razorbacks also moved McTelvin Agim back outside from defensive tackle.

Fellow defensive end Dorian Gerald, who didn’t make the trip to Colorado State, is still day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Greenlaw has been out since suffering an ankle injury near the end of the first quarter of the opener against Eastern Illinois, when he had 10 tackles. Bumper Pool got the start in his absence and Grant Morgan also got extended reps at the weak-side linebacker position.

“We know what kind of leader Dre is for this football team, too,” Morris said. “If anything, it creates depth and that’s one thing we’re constantly striving for.”

Offensively, Arkansas should get some help along the offensive line.

Projected starting left tackle Colton Jackson had back surgery during the offseason, but has progressed much quicker than expected. He returned to practice in a green no-contact jersey last week and is now listed on the depth chart as a backup.

Morris said they will “reevaluate” him this week to see if he’s ready to play, but he “for sure” should be ready to go next week at Auburn.

With Jackson out, redshirt freshman Shane Clenin started the opener at left tackle, but got banged up and didn’t play on Saturday. He practiced Sunday night and the Razorbacks hope he’ll be back for the North Texas game.

Tight end Cheyenne O’Grady is back from suspension, but Morris also said that last week and then the redshirt junior didn’t make the trip to Fort Collins, Colo., so it remains to be seen if he’ll make his season debut Saturday.

