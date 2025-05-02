Arkansas lands commitment from Big 12 transfer LB

The Arkansas football team added another defensive piece out of the transfer portal on Friday as UCF linebacker transfer Andrew Harris committed to the Hogs.
Harris is a former four-star player out of the class of 2023. He was reportedly on campus for an official visit this week and that was enough for him to pull the trigger.
Last season, Harris primarily played on special teams and posted nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.
If Harris’ name sounds familiar, it’s because he was closely tied to the Hogs coming out of high school. Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams worked to flip him to the Hogs after he left UCF for Arkansas, but he chose to stick it out with the Knights.
Harris is the eighth transfer portal commitment of the spring cycle for the Hogs.