Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 08:50:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas Hosting Four High Priority 2019 Running Backs This Week

B8nckvlc16q0ilwxgbqg
SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

With the early signing day addition to the division-I recruiting calendar, more and more 2019 athletes are narrowing down their lists and taking official visits before their senior season instead o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}