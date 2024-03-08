The Arkansas Razorbacks are fully back in the swing of things with spring practice beginning Thursday and the NCAA recruiting dead period ending, and several big-name prospects are headed to the Hill for visits this weekend.

Most of these visitors are coming from the high school ranks, but there is one transfer who is slated to take an official visit. Branson Hickman, a center from SMU, is expected to be on campus on March 8.

Hickman entered the transfer portal on Jan. 29 as a graduate transfer, and also has an official visit scheduled to TCU on March 22. He was ranked the No. 4 center by Pro Football Focus last year, posting an overall grade of 79.8 on 952 total snaps for the Mustangs.

TCU could be a real threat to the Razorbacks for Hickman's services, as the Horned Frogs are coached by his former college coach Sonny Dykes.