On top of hosting four very heavily recruited official visitors this weekend (Devin Bush, Gregory Brooks Jr., Lakia Henry and Malik Chavis), the Razorbacks are also welcoming more than 70 unofficial visitors and some of them are very high priority for the 2020 recruiting class:

By far one of my favorite 2020 recruits, Collin Sullivan holds 10 offers at the moment. He's already been to visit the Hill before so it's a good sign that he's finding his way back up from Round Rock, Texas.

A whopping 18 offers for this Frisco, Texas native, Marvin Mims is one of the best players in the Lone Star state in the 2020 class.

Hester is a heavy Oklahoma lean but decided to make the trip with his buddy Myles Slusher.

One of Mark Smith and Barry Lunney's most important 2020 recruits, the Broken Arrow 4-star has a big play-off game tonight against Moore High School.

This will be Morris's second game on the Hill this season, a great sign for the staff who could definitely use a guy like him on the offensive line in a couple years.