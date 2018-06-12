Dead period is just around the corner and Rivals has just released a new Rivals100 for the 2019 class. Check out all the Hog prospects who Arkansas is really in the mix for as we move into a big commitment season.

Of the five new Rivals100 ranked players really talking about the Razorbacks, the Hogs are, officially or unofficially, in the top 3 for WR Trey Knox, WR Treylon Burks and TE Hudson Henry. All three were in Nikki's 19 Prospects to Sign with Arkansas in 2019 which means I give them a 60 percent shot or better to sign with the Hogs.

Both Lance Wilhoite and Adonis Otey are looking to shut down their recruitments next month and the Tennessee studs just took visits to Ohio State. Here's where they told Tennessee analyst Woody Wommack they'll take official visits before making their choices. Wilhoite | Otey

Check out the FULL updated Rivals100 here.