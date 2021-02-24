HawgBeat - Arkansas is a thing: Hogs earn national praise after win over Tide

It took Arkansas 12 weeks to gain the respect of AP voters but now, sitting at 18-5, the nation is well aware of Eric Musselman's red-hot squad. Reactions poured in from all over after the Hogs downed No. 6 Alabama in Bud Walton Wednesday night 81-66.

Arkansas solidifies their second-place standing in the SEC and wakes up a lot of folks in the process: