HawgBeat - Arkansas is a thing: Hogs earn national praise after win over Tide

Arkansas is a thing: Hogs earn national praise after win over Tide
It took Arkansas 12 weeks to gain the respect of AP voters but now, sitting at 18-5, the nation is well aware of Eric Musselman's red-hot squad. Reactions poured in from all over after the Hogs downed No. 6 Alabama in Bud Walton Wednesday night 81-66.
Arkansas solidifies their second-place standing in the SEC and wakes up a lot of folks in the process:
Arkansas is a thing— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021
Team of the Night ARKANSAS @ArkRazorbacks with a big W over # 6 @AlabamaMBB 81-66 . @EricPMusselman must be on cloud 9 as his Razorbacks win 5th straight & excelled on defense & offense . A BIG @SEC Win .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 25, 2021
Arkansas: five straight wins, eight straight in SEC play. Hogs playing fast and confident. A lot of justified praise for Nate Oats in his second season at Bama; Eric Musselman is doing similar work in his second season at Arkansas.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 25, 2021
Yessir‼️‼️ Woo Damn Pig 😤 https://t.co/ehaIaX4prj— DG 💪🏾 (@Dan_G33) February 25, 2021
Big time win !!! @RazorbackMBB ❤️— Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 25, 2021
Have so much respect for Eric Musselman. Was the head coach of two NBA teams before becoming an assistant coach at Arizona State. Paid his dues. Was never too big for any job.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 25, 2021
Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have now reeled off 8 of their last 9 after tonight’s win over Alabama. Love the blend of youth and experience with this roster. Muss doesn’t have to rely solely on transfers like he did in Nevada.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 25, 2021
Hate to brag, but the day Eric Musselman was hired I called it a "home run hire." Hogs now 18-5 and have one loss (at OSU) at full strength this season. Were also a Top 25 team had Isaiah Joe not gotten hurt last year.— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 25, 2021
Guess what I'm trying to say is... IN MUSS, WE TRUST https://t.co/puFip3cUvC
Arkansas is now 17-2 with a healthy Justin Smith. Just brings so much to the Razorbacks' frontcourt in terms of toughness, defense. Double-double tonight against Alabama.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 25, 2021