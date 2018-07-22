Arkansas Joins the Mix for 3-star MS OT Charles Cross
The Razorbacks continue their pursuit of offensive tackles for the 2019 class and extended an offer to 3-star Charles Cross from Laurel, Mississippi this week.
Cross holds a very impressive quantity of SEC offers considering his 5.6 3-star rating and it's his 6-foot-5, 275-pound frame that has a lot of schools dreaming about his potential at the next level. Cross has 17 offers total and he attributes his recruiting success to his tenacity and energy on every play.
