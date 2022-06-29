Arkansas, Kentucky to play twice in '22-'23, other SEC opponents announced

The two teams widely viewed as the best in the SEC in 2022-23 will meet twice during the regular season, it was announced Wednesday.

For the first time in eight years, Kentucky is one of Arkansas’ two rotating home-and-home opponents for the upcoming season. The Razorbacks will also play Alabama twice, in addition to permanent home-and-home foes LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Each of the other eight SEC teams will play Arkansas once. Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss will travel to Bud Walton Arena, while the Razorbacks will face Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road.

On paper, it’s a really tough slate for a team landing in the top 10 of most “way-too-early” polls this offseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently updated his rankings and has the Razorbacks at No. 10. The only SEC team ahead of them is Kentucky at No. 4. He had three other SEC teams inside his top 20 and Arkansas plays two of them — No. 12 Auburn and No. 13 Tennessee — on the road and the other, No. 19 Alabama, twice.

The Razorbacks are also set to travel to Baylor — No. 8 in Borzello’s ranking — for the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28.

A neutral-site matchup with Oklahoma in Tulsa is also on the schedule, plus a trip to Hawaii for the 2022 Maui Invitational that features No. 7 Creighton, No. 16 Arizona, No. 21 San Diego State, No. 22 Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Louisville and Ohio State.