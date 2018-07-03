The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Rivals.com three-star DT from Lufkin (Texas) picked the Razorbacks over offers from schools like Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and more.

Williams took an official visit to Arkansas back in early June and has been on commitment watch since that time despite the fact that he commented that he would like to possibly wait until the Fall to make his decision.

Like many prospects often do, Williams simply fell in love with the culture around the program and the atmosphere in Fayetteville in general.

“The atmosphere here is amazing," Williams said. "It’s a really like no other. The people here are just great they’re kind. It’s not just football it’s the culture around here."

As a junior in 2017, Williams racked up 56 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and 4 sacks to earn first team all-district honors.

Williams helped lead Lufkin to an 11-3 record.

Williams checks in as the No. 88 prospect in the Lone Star State and the No. 37 DT prospect nationally.