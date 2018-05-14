The Nigeria native and Maumelle, Ark., High School graduate announced his commitment on Monday via Twitter, becoming the Razorbacks' eight member of the 2018 class.

Arkansas has filled its final spot for the 2018-19 season with the addition of in-state big man Ibby Ali.

I’m grateful to God for everything, and thankful to my family for all their continuous love and support. When the opportunity presented itself for me to come home and represent the Razorbacks, I jumped on it. There's no place like home🐗🔴. #WPS #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/5rNze6ZdgH

Ali visited Arkansas on Friday and announced his formal release from his Baylor letter of intent shortly before announcing his commitment to Arkansas.

After drawing interest from Georgetown, Utah and Nebraska, Ibby signed with Baylor during the late signing period. However, he opted out less than a month later, opening the door for Arkansas.

The 6-10, 255-pound center averaged 4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while hitting 50 percent of his shots from the field as a senior.

Ali fits the bill of a true center to pair with fellow 2018 signees Reggie Chaney and Ethan Henderson, who are forwards. He'll give the Razorbacks a second big man next season, as Daniel Gafford is returning for his sophomore season despite being a projected first-round pick.

The Razorbacks have signed eight players in the 2018 class. In addition to Ali, Chaney and Henderson, Mike Anderson and his staff picked up high school guards Keyshawn Embery, Desi Sills, Isaiah Joe, Jordan Phillips and JUCO signee Mason Jones.

IN HIS WORDS:

"I chose the university of Arkansas because it’s obviously home. However I also wanted to be a part of this special program and work hard to help coach Anderson win a national championship. I know it takes a lot of hard work and I feel that’s something I’m built for as well."

"I’m pretty much expected to come in and work hard and compete from day one and good things will happen. They basically just see me being dominant in the post, rebounding and blocking shots."