Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have done it again in the transfer portal, this time adding to defensive line coach Deke Adams' group with a transfer commitment from former Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat.

The Columbia, South Carolina, native will have one year of eligibility remaining. During his redshirt senior season at Missouri in 2022, Jeffcoat started 10 games and recorded 21 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

As a redshirt junior in 2021, he racked up 34 total tackles, 10 TFLs and 3.5 sacks across 13 starts. He also added a forced fumble in the season opener against Central Michigan and recovered a fumble against South Carolina on Nov. 13, 2021.

Jeffcoat's best season came in 2020, when he was named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press. That season he had 23 total tackles, six TFLs, a team-high six sacks and seven quarterback hurries. He had a career-best five tackles against Arkansas that season.

A former three-star prospect on Rivals, Jeffcoat brings a much-needed boost to the Arkansas defensive line, which lost it's sack leader Jordan Domineck to Colorado. It is unclear if Jeffcoat enrolled in time to be able to participate in spring football, or if he will have to wait until after the spring semester is over to join the team in the summer.

Below is the full projected scholarship players on the defensive line for the Razorbacks in 2023:

~ John Morgan III - super senior

~ Trajan Jeffcoat - super senior

~ Taurean Carter - redshirt senior

~ Marcus Miller - redshirt senior

~ Eric Gregory - redshirt senior

~ Jashaud Stewart - senior

~ Landon Jackson - junior

~ Cameron Ball - redshirt sophomore

~ Nico Davillier - sophomore

~ JJ Hollingsworth - redshirt freshman

~ Quincy Rhodes Jr. - freshman

~ Kaleb James - freshman

~ Ian Geffrard - freshman