Arkansas football landed a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Zuri Madison committed Tuesday. Madison is the second offensive line commit in as many days for the 2024 class, as he joins Fort Smith Southside's Kobe Branham .

Ranked the No. 4 player in the state of Kentucky in the 2024 class, Madison was offered by head coach Sam Pittman's staff on May 17 and quickly decided to schedule an official visit, which he took the weekend of June 16. He took the visit with his mom, and both said they had a great time.

"I loved the visit," Madison said. "I got a couple of good things and a lot of information to make a decision. I like the coaches, Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy. They know what they're doing, and going through my recruitment I don't take that lightly."

With his commitment, Madison becomes the first recruit from the state of Kentucky since the class of 2013 (Karl Roesler) to commit to Arkansas.

"The deciding factor is Arkansas is where I feel comfortable," Madison said. "The deciding factor is, with my college career I want to get as close to the NFL as possible and be able to have the best chance. So between coaches and the staff, I want to know which staff will be able to take me to the next level and develop me, take my body to a different level and have the best opportunity."

Being able to learn from someone like Pittman as well as offensive line coach Cody Kennedy also played a big role in Madison's recruitment.

"The highlight of the trip was definitely meeting Coach Kennedy and spending time with Coach Pittman and the team," Madison said following his official visit. "That kind of showed me how the team is together. It also showed me how I can fit into the team, as well, just to learn and get things from the team and the coaches."

The Razorbacks now sit at 14 total commitments in the class of 2024, though that list includes three-star defensive tackle Dion Stutts, who tragically died in an ATV accident.