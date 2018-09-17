Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-17 17:19:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas Lands on Ty Storey as Starter Against Auburn

Upst2ahg8gqrlezerfwj
Nikki Chavanelle | HawgBeat.com
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

When Chad Morris announced Ty Storey as the starter for the Auburn game Saturday night to close his opening statement in Monday's weekly press conference, it was a moment that many feared would not come for many more weeks given the shaky quarterback performances from all five scholarship options on the Arkansas roster.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}