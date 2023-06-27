After receiving a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Kobe Branham on Monday, Arkansas stays hot by adding another talented offensive lineman on Tuesday in Zuri Madison out of Frederick Douglass (Ky.).

After June officials to West Virginia, Miami, and Arkansas, Madison felt the most comfort with the Razorbacks' coaching staff and is ready to take his talents to the SEC.

"Arkansas is where I fit in and I'm an SEC guy," Madison said of his pledge to the Razorbacks. "(Head) Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Cody) Kennedy (offensive line) are genuine people and I have zero doubt about them. Go Hogs!"

Listed at 6-foot-5, 303-pounds, Madison already has a college-ready frame and provides the versatility to play along the interior or tackle.

"Coaches like my feet and my hands," Madison noted of his skillset at the Rivals Camp in Cincinnati back in April. "They like that I have a purpose whenever I do certain things. They saw from my first year, how I made such a big jump. A lot of places see me on the interior or the tackle position. I have tackle arms, but with my height it can vary. I can play any position they want to and learn any position they want as well."

Arkansas hosted the three-star prospect for an official visit the weekend of June 16th, who also held other notable offers from Illinois, Duke, Kentucky, Purdue, and others.

